A Lichfield school will be throwing open its doors for an open day.

The event will take place on 9th November at St Chad’s C of E Primary School.

It will give people the chance to find out more about the school, which is part of the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership.

A spokesperson said:

“Our wonderful Church of England School is a family in the heart of the community, committed to providing high quality education and experiences to all children through nurture, awe and exploring life’s big questions. “We offer a broad a and balanced curriculum that develops the whole child and challenges them in order to achieve their God-given potential.” St Chad’s C of E Primary School spokesperson

Sessions take place betweeen 10am and 11.30am and 1.30pm to 3pm. Places can be booked by emailing [email protected] or calling 01543 226080.

A second open day will also take place on 10th January.