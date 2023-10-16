Dirty Monkeys
Everything from disco to rock and soul to Motown will be dished up when a band play in Lichfield.

Dirty Monkeys will be at The Feathers on Friday (20th October).

Admission to the Beacon Street venue is free.

The band will be on stage from 9pm.

