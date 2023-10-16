Part of a meeting of Lichfield District Council will be heard behind closed doors due to information about a proposed cinema development being deemed to be exempt.

The local authority will go over the minutes of an overview and scrutiny committee session when they meet tomorrow (17th October).

But a section – relating to a verbal update on the cinema plan – will be heard in private under rules covered by the Local Government Act 1972.

The council has entered into a joint venture agreement with the owner of the Three Spires shopping centre to convert the former Debenhams unit in a new multi-screen facility.

The proposals would also see new food and beverage outlets created along with a rooftop terrace.

Back in May, it was suggested talks on a deal with a national operator had “significantly progressed” – but details have been scarce since.

Councillors on the overview and scrutiny committee were given a verbal update in private in August, but the public will not be able to hear what was discussed when the minutes of that session are signed off tomorrow.

Lichfield District Council’s website says the item is exempt under Local Government Act 1972 rules “by virtue of Pinformation relating to the financial or business affairs of any particular person (including the authority holding that information)”.