A tennis-themed comedy caper will be served up at the Lichfield Garrick this week.

Crimes on Centre Court is on the city stage from 19th to 21st October.

The story sees private investigators called in to investigate the death of Lord Knows, the chair of The Whombledun International Invitational Tennis Tournament.

A Lichfield Garrick spokesperson said:

“What transpires has all the hallmarks of multi-award-winning New Old Friends’ particular brand of theatrical hilarity – a cast of four performers play countless characters with quick-fire changes and quicker wits. “Expect mirth, murder and mayhem with a side of tennis.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £22 and can be booked online.