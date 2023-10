Bonfire night will go with a bang in Whittington after details of a local event were confirmed.

The community bonfire and fireworks display will take place on 4th November thanks to Rob Gray and Sheepwash Farm.

The event will also feature live music, locally-sourced food, tractor rides and bar.

Gates open at 5pm with the fire lit at 6pm and the fireworks beginning at 7.15pm.

Admission is £5 adults and £3 children, with the event supporting a wide range of local voluntary groups.