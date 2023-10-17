Violinist Boglárka György and pianist Amy Butler will take the audience in Lichfield on a journey through “iconic and beautiful pieces of classical music” next month.

They will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 1st November.

The concert will feature the likes of Lark Ascending and Beethoven’s Kreutzer’ Sonata, plus virtuoso violin and some of film scores.

The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“We’re delighted that Boglárka is returning to Lichfield to perform a virtuoso programme of fabulous music, taking advantage of The Hub’s beautiful setting and wonderful acoustic. “This is going to be a special evening.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets are £19 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.