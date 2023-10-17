Labour councillors say they support a proposal by Lichfield District Council to scrap the draft Local Plan – but insist the Conservatives have plenty of questions to answer on the matter.

A meeting of the local authority this evening (17th October) is set to decide whether to formally withdraw the document.

It comes after the Conservative administration said it wanted to pursue a new settlement approach to housing development rather than one of urban sprawl.

Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of the Labour opposition group, said that while they would support the withdrawal, residents deserved answers on why Tory councillors had backed the Local Plan only to then u-turn on it.

“On balance, and because we also believe the Local Plan 2040 is deeply flawed, we won’t be opposing its withdrawal – but many concerns remain. “It begs the question why Conservative members supported it previously, including current cabinet members, when they now agree that it should be withdrawn with all of the consequent risks and cost to the council tax payer?” Cllr Sue Woodward, Lichfield District Council

An amendment will seek clarification on issues relating to planning matters such as the position on the community infrastructure levy and environmental policies.

Cllr Colin Ball will also propose a change to the wording to state that the council will “set out a clear timetable for a new Local Plan to be set as quickly as possible and well in advance of 2029”.

The Labour representative for Curborough, said people would have serious questions around why and how the Tory group opted to row back on their previous position.

“The whole situation exposes the incompetence of the previous Conservative administration. “They may have had disagreements behind closed doors but they failed to air these publicly, even at scrutiny committee meetings. “This is not the transparent and accountable way of working that we Labour councillors want to see.” Cllr Colin Ball, Lichfield District Council