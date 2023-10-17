Lichfield kept themselves top of the table with a bonus point win against Wolverhampton.

The Myrtle Greens opened their account inside ten minutes when Wolverhampton were stretched out wide and Kai Lucas-Dumolo scored in the corner.

On 17 minutes, it was Tom Day who had a clear path to the line with Lucas-Dumolo adding the extras.

The home side did have a period on the attack with their forward drives helping them get the score back to 12-7, but Ditch Burton was next on the score sheet as the half closed at 19-7.

Lichfield’s backs produced a well rehearsed move on their own 22 after 50 minutes and David Mott scored 75 metres further up the pitch.

Wolverhampton’s second try technically kept them in the game, but their play was riddled with inaccuracies and their forwards were their only route available to them.

Paul Maxwell-Keys was the next Lichfield beneficiary of having space out wide with try number five, before Benson scooted away from tiring defenders to grab the last, with Adam Spinner adding the final two points of the afternoon.

This Saturday (21st October) Lichfield are at home to Newark, kick off is 3pm.

Elsewhere over the weekend, the 3rd XV overcame a game Barton side 49-0 to give them a first victory in their league, but the Colts continue to find life hard in their competition, losing to the always strong Luctonians outfit.