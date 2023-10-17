Police say a number of pigs were injured in incidents which saw nine others stolen near Lichfield.

Three animals were taken from Tamworth Road on 3rd October – with a further six taken from the same farm between 6pm on 9th October and 6.30am the following day.

In the second incident, six pigs were also left injured.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“It is believed the suspects drove up a track to gain access before leaving with the stolen pigs. “We are currently reviewing CCTV of the area at the time of both thefts.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information or relevant footage from the area are asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 230 of 11th October.