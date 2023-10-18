Christmas is coming early for a Lichfield auctioneer as a BBC show arrives to film festive specials.

The Bargain Hunt TV cameras will be at Richard Winterton Auctioneers later this month to film this year’s Christmas episodes.

The popular BBC programme will be at The Lichfield Auction Centre in Fradley on 31st October – and people are being invited along to watch the action as the cameras roll for the 9.30am sale.

Charlie Ross will be presenting, with experts Izzie Balmer and Tim Weeks helping out the red and blue teams.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:

“We’re delighted to be welcoming Bargain Hunt back to Lichfield for another Christmas cracker. “We had so much fun filming for the 2022 Christmas specials here at Fradley and we’re excited to have the Bargain Hunt team back for the 2023 Christmas specials. “For those coming along to watch the auction, please do feel free to bring along some festive attire or accessories to help make the episode as Christmassy as possible.” Richard Winterton