Lichfield District Council has been told it needs to “get a grip” on understanding the impact of a new pedestrianisation scheme.

The comments came from Cllr Dave Robertson at a meeting of the local authority last night (17th October).

The council has introduced a part-time pedestrianisation scheme which sees traffic banned from a number of city centre streets from Thursday to Sunday.

In a response to a question on the change, Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall cabinet member for high streets and the visitor economy, said the scheme was currently “informally in place” while the legal process of introducing it took place and revised signage was installed.

But Cllr Robertson, Labour representative for Curborough ward, told the meeting that people would be concerned to discover that data was not already being gathered on the impact of the change.

“I asked for the data from officers and it’s not available, so we are not currently measuring the footfall after the introduction of a part-time pedestrianisation trial two and a half months ago. “That’s a real concern for me and it’ll be even more of a concern for businesses who rely on that trade. It’ll also be a real concern to people who like a pedestrianised city centre but also like a thriving city centre, and it’ll be a real concern for members of the disabled community who need to use those blue badge bays. “When are we going to get a grip on this and see a data-led response? How are we going to reassure those businesses?” Cllr Dave Robertson, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Silvester-Hall said the council was using other methods to understand the impact of the changes and welcomed feedback from residents, visitors and businesses.

“I welcome the attention given to this scheme. With regards to revised signage that’s the part where we look at putting together statutory consultation that follows. “In the meantime, there is still that mechanism for any users to provide feedback. That is being published on our pedestrianisation page, whether that be from workshops or surveys, and we will continue to do so for transparency. “There are some very pertinent parts from what we’re trying to do and making sure we have got the legal elements of those absolutely certain before we can make sure that when we embark on the next round of the consultation that we’re getting those meaningful replies. “I would emphasise that the ongoing ability to feedback is still there.” Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, Lichfield District Council