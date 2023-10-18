The funeral of a well-known local woman will take place this week.

Renee Wellings was a familiar face at St Michael’s Primary School in the 1960s and 1970s where she worked as a dinner lady.

The 94-year-old was also a long-standing member of a local flower club, as well as helping to arrange flowers at the local church for a number of years.

She was married to former Lichfield ale taster and one time chairman of St Mary’s Heritage Centre, Tim Wellings, who died in 2021.

Renee leaves behind her children Megan, Richard and Neil.

Her funeral will be held at St Michael’s Church at 12.30pm tomorrow (19th October). Donations in her memory can be made to Alzheimer’s Research UK.