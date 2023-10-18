A number of garages in Lichfield could be demolished if plans are given the go ahead.

Bromford has applied for permission to knock down the brick-built structures at Scotch Orchard.

The garages are the latest to be earmarked for demolition by the housing association.

A planning application for the Scotch Orchard site said:

“Following a review of Bromford’s garage stock, it has been determined that the area would be better served as a parking area for local residents.” Planning application

