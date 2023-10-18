A number of garages in Lichfield could be demolished if plans are given the go ahead.
Bromford has applied for permission to knock down the brick-built structures at Scotch Orchard.
The garages are the latest to be earmarked for demolition by the housing association.
A planning application for the Scotch Orchard site said:
“Following a review of Bromford’s garage stock, it has been determined that the area would be better served as a parking area for local residents.”Planning application
Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.