People visiting libraries in Lichfield and Burntwood will soon be able to access archive video dating back to the 1960s.

The historic videos are being made available through a project by BFI Replay and include collections from the BBC and ITV.

The footage, which has been collected and cared for by archivists, will allow residents the chance to take a trip down memory lane by using the public computers in libraries across Staffordshire.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, libraries chief at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We all love a bit of nostalgia, so it is brilliant that our libraries will now be able to offer easy access to thousands of videos which document how Britain has changed over the decades. “This will be of particular interest to local history enthusiasts and anyone with a passion for TV history, but also people who just want a trip down TV-viewing memory lane. “It’s a great example of how we’re using libraries to connect with our communities and always trying to find new activities and projects to be involved with.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

The collection includes historical news events, classic TV, adverts and public information films.

More information on BFI Replay can be found on the BFI website.