Songwriter Mark Harrison will bring his distinctive guitar style to Lichfield next month.

He will be accompanied by double bass player Charles Benfield at The Hub at St Mary’s on 3rd November.

The Hub’s creative director, Anthony Evans, said:

“Our commitment to bringing you the very best live music on Friday evenings continues.

“If you’ve already discovered Mark’s music or just fancy trying something new this is the gig for you.

“Mark is a master of his craft.”

Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s