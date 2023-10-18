A village market returns this weekend – with the added bonus of being the Whittington and Fisherwick Environment Group’s apple day.

It means that as well as the usual stalls, there will also be the chance to bring surplus apples along to put them through the crusher and press to create juice. Visitors are reminded to bring empty bottles to take it home with them afterwards.

Fresh juice produced from the Jubilee Community Orchard and another local orchard will also be on sale.

The market takes place between 9.30am and 1pm on Saturday (21st October) at The Bell car park.