People are being invited to enjoy a Scarecrow Festival at a local retail centre.

The Heart of the Country Shopping Village is hosting the event until 4th November.

Businesses at the site have shown their creative streak by showcasing their best scarecrows, with the Mayor of Lichfield, Cllr Ann Hughes, handing out prizes for the best ones.

The winners were:

Most Humorous – The Biltong Shack

Most Creative – Allen Brown Gallery

Wild Card – Vintage Spotty Dotty

Grand Champion Scarecrow – Fireplace & Stove Co

The scarecrows can be visited for free every day except Mondays.