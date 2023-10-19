Calls have been made for reassurances that a dispute between the leader and chair of Lichfield District Council will not pose problems for the local authority.

Cllr Derick Cross’ decision to quit the controlling Conservative group was confirmed earlier this month, meaning he will now sit as an independent member.

But the council’s leader, Cllr Doug Pullen, then revealed the decision had been taken after the chair and member for Alrewas and Fradley had been suspended by the Tory group pending the outcome of a code of conduct meeting.

Labour’s Cllr Ann Hughes had asked whether both parties would ensure that they “uphold the highest standards of conduct” in line with the Nolan Principles.

Cllr Pullen said he would “expect the same commitment” from every member of the Conservative group, while Cllr Cross told Cllr Hughes:

“You and I have attended many council commitments together in our professional capacity for the district and city council, and you have continually seen how resolutely and robustly I adhere to the code of conduct and the Nolan Principles. “It is promising that you illustrate your awareness of both as a new district councillor.” Cllr Derick Cross, Lichfield District Council

Neither the council nor Cllr Cross has confirmed the details of the code of conduct investigation.

He had previously branded some members of the Conservative group as “nodding donkeys” following the decision to suspend him, adding that he had been gagged by the leader.

Cllr Hughes told the council meeting this week:

“I was gratified by the united response from Cllr Cross and Cllr Pullen that they are in agreement, but given there has been a public falling out between the chair and ruling group it is difficult not to see there may be some danger in the Nolan Principles of selflessness, accountability and particularly leadership being compromised. “Do the leader and the chair think there may be measures needing to be taken to preserve the dignity and public reputation of the council during the rest of what may prove a rather odd year?” Cllr Ann Hughes, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Pullen said:

“The reasons have been documented in a short way publicly.

“The fact the chair is not a member of the ruling group does not bring any of the Nolan Principles into question. “Clearly, there may be other issues afoot but that [the chair being independent] in and of itself does not breach any of the Nolan Principles whatsoever.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council