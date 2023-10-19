A food bank chief says they are bracing themselves for “the worst winter yet” as the cost of living crisis continues to bite.

The Trussell Trust, which operates facilities in Lichfield an Burntwood, expects to provide more than one million emergency food parcels from December to February.

A new campaign is urging people to donate items to help meet demand which the charity says would surpass what they have seen in previous years.

Emma Revie, chief executive of the Trussell Trust, said:

“We don’t want to spend every winter saying things at food banks are getting worse, but they are. “Food banks are not the answer in the long term, but while we continue to fight for the change that could mean they can be closed for good your local food bank urgently needs your support. “They need donations of food for emergency parcels, and money to fund costs such as the purchasing of food to meet the shortfall in donations they are currently experiencing. “One in seven people in the UK face hunger because they don’t have enough money to live on. That’s not the kind of society we want to live in, and we won’t stand by and let this continue. “Every year we are seeing more and more people needing food banks, and that is just not right.” Emma Revie, Trussell Trust

The Trussell Trust say that while donation levels have remained stable compared to last year, the continued increase in need is leading to food banks having to purchase stock to make up for this shortfall.

A recent survey of 282 in the network indicated that in the last three months 93% had to buy food in order to keep up with the rising levels of need.

These pressures have also led to one in three food banks reporting that they are concerned about being able to continue running at their current level in the coming months.

Emma said that the Trussell Trust facilities were needing help from locals more than ever.

“Together, we have roots into hundreds of communities, and while someone facing hunger can’t change the structural issues driving the need for food banks on their own, thousands of us coming together can. “We must end hunger across the UK so that no one needs a food bank to survive.” Emma Revie, Trussell Trust

People can find out how to donate to their nearest food bank by visiting the Trussell Trust website.