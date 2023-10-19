A new show at the Lichfield Garrick is promising to deliver “jaw-dropping acrobatics”.

Barely Methodical Troupe will bring KIN to the city stage on 24th October.

A spokesperson said:

“Prepare to be dazzled as the UK’s hottest circus company perform their five-star hit based around group dynamics and camaraderie.

“Their physical prowess is deftly deployed as tumbling, flying and catching become pulse-quickening challenges and opportunities for individual bids for recognition.

“Directed by renowned choreographer Ben Duke, KIN has taken audiences and critics by storm wherever it has been performed.

“Don’t miss your chance to see this thrilling sell-out show packed with deadpan humour, disarming emotion and jaw dropping acrobatics.”

Lichfield Garrick spokesperson