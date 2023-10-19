A new term of meditation classes is set to begin in Lichfield.

Held at Curborough Community Centre, they are taught by Buddhist nun Gen Kelsang Dema from Tara International Retreat Centre.

They are held from 7.30pm to 9pm on Thursdays from this evening (19th October) for four weeks.

Gen Kelsang Dema said:

“Learn how to overcome anger and frustration through practising Buddha’s teachings, and simple meditation practices. “We sit on chairs and the session includes two guided meditations and a talk. “At the end of the session there is time to chat and ask questions while enjoying refreshments.” Gen Kelsang Dema

Classes are £7 and can be booked online or paid in cash on the night. For more details, click here.