All eyes will be on local voters as they head to the polls for a by-election.

The Tamworth constituency seat – which includes areas such as Fazeley, Stonnall and Shenstone – is up for grabs following the resignation of Christopher Pincher.

The outcome is likely to be closely monitored with the country due to head into a General Election in the next 12 months.

The campaign to win over voters in the constituency has seen visits from senior figures from different political parties as they aim to woo local residents.

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm today (19th October).

The full list of candidates for the Tamworth by-election:

Robert Bilcliff – UKIP

Andy Cooper – Conservatives

Ian Cooper – Reform UK

Sarah Edwards – Labour

Howling Laud Hope – The Official Monster Raving Loony Party

Sue Howarth – Green Party

Peter Longman

Ashlea Simon – Britain First

Sunny Virk – Lib Dem