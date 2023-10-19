Work is due to begin on a 26-week project to carry out junction improvements for a new housing development in Fradley.

Staffordshire County Council’s highways teams will also be carrying out changes to the access road on Gorse Lane leading to the Firstpost Homes scheme from Monday (23rd October).

The work will include improvements and widening of Gorse Lane, along with the relocation of the existing road to the hangar site.

Other work will include drainage, kerbing and footpath renovations, along with new streetlights and signs.

The project will include temporary lane and some full road closures. Diversion routes will be in place via Wood End Lane and Hay End Lane.

Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport at Staffordshire County Council said:

“This is an important part of the new housing development and will make sure people can get on and off the development easily and safely. “The new cycleway and improved footpath will also make it safer for cyclists and pedestrians too and will hopefully encourage more people to consider more active and greener travel. “Our highways teams will be doing their upmost to make sure the work is done as efficiently as possible, and I would like to thank people in advance for their patience and co-operation.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council