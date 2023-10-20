Police are appealing for information after a vehicle was broken into while it was parked outside a pub in Shenstone Woodend.

The VW Transporter was targeted between 11am and 2pm on 13th October while on the Toby Carvery car park.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Offenders have drilled a hole in the side of the vehicle to undo the locks and stolen tools from inside.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 558 of 13th October.