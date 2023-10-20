A charity is joining calls for the government to act on an a report into child sexual abuse.

The Staffordshire-based Sexual Abuse Rape Advice Centre (SARAC) has joined other groups across the country to demand action following an independent inquiry carried out last year.

The findings proposed a package of recommendations to help prevent sexual abuse of children and support victims effectively.

SARAC has now joined charities such as The Survivor’s Trust, Survivors of Abuse and Mankind to put pressure on the government to implement the proposed adjustments, after the report uncovered serious institutional failings to protect children from sexual abuse.

Nicola Rigby, from SARAC, said:

“The IICSA report and its recommendations are incredibly important to ensure that essential multi agency teamwork is in place going forward, to safeguard children.” Nicola Rigby

To mark the first anniversary of the report being published, the charity’s chief executive, Cathy Miles, will travel to Westminster today (20th October) with trustees and supporters to highlight the need for action.