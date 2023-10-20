Chasetown will be desperate to end a slump in form when they welcome Bootle this weekend.

The Scholars have endured a tough run of fixtures that has seen them fail to pick up a win in their last five outings in all competitions.

It means they now sit 13th in the table, level on points with the visitors who sit one place above them on goal difference.

The fixture tomorrow (21st October) will be staged at Boldmere St Michaels while work continues to lay a new artificial pitch at The Scholars Ground.

Kick-off is at 3pm. Admission is £10 adults, £7 concessions and £2 under 16s.