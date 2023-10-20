Drivers are being urged to take extra care as Storm Babet continues to bring heavy rain across Staffordshire.

A yellow weather warning is in place for the county until 6am tomorrow (21st October).

Major and minor roads have been closed due to flooding, with highways crews dealing with calls to clear fallen trees and other debris.

A Staffordshire County Council spokesperson said:

“We’ve already seen some very persistent heavy rain causing flooding on many of our roads and there’s more to come. “Our highways crews are out in force across the county dealing with over 100 incidents of flooding, fallen trees and debris on the roads. “They always do an amazing job working in very challenging conditions and will be doing their utmost to help clear roads as quickly as they can and to make sure our roads are as safe as possible for people to use. “With further rain expected overnight and into the morning and the risk of more flooding on our roads, I’d ask people not to travel unless they really have too. “If people do need to, it’s really important that they take extra care and allow more time for journeys.” Staffordshire County Council spokesperson

People can report any highways issues on the Staffordshire County Council Website.