Hundreds of people have attended a jobs fair in Lichfield.

The event was held at the Guildhall and saw 450 vacancies available for people to discuss across a range of sectors.

It was organised by the Department of Work and Pensions in partnership with Lichfield District Council.

Elaine Jones, from the Department for Work and Pensions, said:

“We are thrilled with the success of the event which has been very well received by employers and job seekers alike, and we look forward to seeing lots of positive outcomes for local people.” Elaine Jones, Department for Work and Pensions

Around 200 follow-up interviews were arranged on the back of the event.

The council said it intends to run another event in early 2024.