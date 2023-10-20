Judo veterans are celebrating after success in a national competition.

Dale Jones and Ben Walker, who train out of the Friary Judo Club, were competing at the Great Britain Masters’ Championships in London.

Ben claimed silver in the middleweight category while Dale secured gold in the super heavyweight competition.

Both have been selected to represent Great Britain overseas at masters level and have obtained their International Judo Federation tickets, with the next sights being set upon the European Championships in Sarejevo in June 2024.

Ben said:

“It wouldn’t have been possible to achieve this standard and gain international representative honours, without the many hours and dedicated training that have been given to us by all of the coaching staff. “While this achievement pales into insignificance versus the Olympic and World medallists who have trained there prior to us, we would like to repay their commitment by going onto win at the European and World Championships in 2024.” Ben Walker