An evening of African, gospel and soulful music is coming to Lichfield.

The Lichfield Gospel Choir will perform at St Peter and St Paul Church at 7pm on 28th October.

Profits from the concert will go to the Pathway Project which supports victims of domestic abuse.

A spokesperson said:

“Once again, we’re delighted to be led by musical directors Themba Mvula and Gabriella Liandu and joined by our own live band, gospel legends Ray Prince and Ian Reid.” Lichfield Gospel Choir spokesperson

Tickets can be booked at www.lichfieldgospelchoir.co.uk/tickets.