Staffordshire Police say they are “proud” to join a new pilot scheme aimed at protecting vulnerable adults.

The Partnership Integrated Triage (PiTStop) pilot was launched this week.

It aims to improve how the force risk assess safeguarding outcomes for the most vulnerable members of communities through enhanced collaboration and information sharing with other agencies.

Assistant Chief Constable, Becky Riggs, said:

“This shared multi-agency approach forms part of our ongoing partnerships work, one of our four main policing plan priorities. “We hope that this collaborative work will enable effective problem solving on issues that matter most to our communities and offer greater opportunities to share information and protect those in need. “In essence, PiTStop will identify the relevant agencies who can work to offer the correct level of intervention at the right time to reduce the escalation of need or risk. “This is a really positive move forward for the force, and our partner agencies, to work together to prevent risk to our most vulnerable.” Assistant Chief Constable Becky Riggs