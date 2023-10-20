A retailer has confirmed it will no longer be pursuing plans to open a new store on land in Lichfield.
Marks and Spencer had previously outlined a proposal for an outlet on the former GKN factory site.
But in a response to a request from Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant for an update on the potential new store, the company has now confirmed that they will not be pursuing the plans.
“Unfortunately due to the construction on this site being subject to delays and uncertainty in the developer’s timelines, we’ve had to make the decision not to progress with opening a store in this location.
“Our team are now actively looking for alternative sites within the wider local area.”Marks and Spencer spokesperson
The Conservative MP said the news was a blow, but added that he hoped alternative sites could be found to allow the retailer to return to Lichfield in future.
“This is such disappointing news.
“Many people miss the little Marks and Spencer store which was in the centre of Lichfield city.
“I hope that Lichfield District Council and potential developers might try and identify alternative sites in the district.”Michael Fabricant
What a shame, how about the store formally Wilko great space.I am sure M&S would find plenty of footfall within the Lichfield area.
Never mind. We have a BRAND NEW COFFEE SHOP opening in the City Centre soon. Oh! Joy.
Should put a leisure centre on this site.
Why not use the former GKN site as the new Leisure centre, rather than the proposed green open space already identified ..,perfect site/location
It is a shame. But how about the old rover/ford site. It is a blight on the landscape and would improve the city. Then the site on trent valley could be used for small units that would bring work business and income and jobs into the city heaven forbid
It was always unlikely M&S were going to invest in this site while interest rates are high and the economy is flat. Aldi haven’t made any progress there either. The cost of economic mismanagement by Government.
Perfect location for a leisure centre?
Unless your a eatery, pub, charity shop or estate agents then you have no chance in Lichfield. If you want more people to shop here reduce rents and bring shops for everyone
Huh Marks n sparks can do one with what I know about certain requests they made to council about extending their premise up the precinct a few years ago !
Those saying build a leisure centre here…the council barely have the cash to build the leisure centre let alone buy land for it. Do you think they’re going to be given it by the landowner??????