A retailer has confirmed it will no longer be pursuing plans to open a new store on land in Lichfield.

Marks and Spencer had previously outlined a proposal for an outlet on the former GKN factory site.

But in a response to a request from Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant for an update on the potential new store, the company has now confirmed that they will not be pursuing the plans.

“Unfortunately due to the construction on this site being subject to delays and uncertainty in the developer’s timelines, we’ve had to make the decision not to progress with opening a store in this location. “Our team are now actively looking for alternative sites within the wider local area.” Marks and Spencer spokesperson

The Conservative MP said the news was a blow, but added that he hoped alternative sites could be found to allow the retailer to return to Lichfield in future.

“This is such disappointing news. “Many people miss the little Marks and Spencer store which was in the centre of Lichfield city. “I hope that Lichfield District Council and potential developers might try and identify alternative sites in the district.” Michael Fabricant