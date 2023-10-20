A woman has died after a hit and run involving a van in Kings Bromley.

The incident happened between 7.30pm and 7.45pm last night (19th October) at the junction of Yoxall Lane and Church Lane.

Staffordshire Police confirmed a pedestrian in her 80s died at the scene after being hit by a van which did not stop.

A spokesperson said:

“The van, believed to be white, was travelling from the direction of Yoxall towards Kings Bromley. “We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw the van before or after the collision.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam or doorbell footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 606 of 19th October.