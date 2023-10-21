Chasetown ran out 3-2 winners after a dramatic finish against Bootle.

The fixture was always likely to be a close one with both sides level on points in the table going into the game.

The Scholars thought they’d got off to the perfect start after a first minute corner ended up in the net, but the referee ruled it out for an infringement.

At the other end, Bootle went close in the opening exchanges with an effort from distance striking the post.

The breakthrough came after 15 minutes via the penalty spot when Marvellous Onabirekhalnlen was tripped in the box and Jack Langston sent the keeper the wrong way with the resulting spot kick.

Bootle’s best chance of the half came when Ben Hodkinson tried to curl an effort into the top corner, but it was well saved by James Wren.

The visitors dominated the majority of the second half as Hodkinson fired another strike just over before going even closer with one that brushed the crossbar.

Bootle were handed a lifeline with ten minutes to go when Chasetown were penalised for a handball. Owen Robinson stepped up and lashed the ball home from the spot.

But the drama wasn’t over yet as Langston steered home a diving header to put The Scholars back in front.

Another penalty got Bootle back on level terms after a foul saw the referee point to the spot, with Robinson making no mistake with his second strike from 12 yards.

Chasetown took the lead for a third time in the final minute when Onabirekhanlen turned home after a goalmouth scramble to secure a dramatic win for The Scholars.