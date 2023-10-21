A new video is highlighting the work of volunteers helping to keep people safe in Lichfield.

The Late Night Listeners project was set up 12 years ago and provides support for revellers across the city centre each Saturday night.

The group are made up of volunteers from different churches across the city.

David West-Mullen, from the Late Night Listeners, said:

“As volunteers, we go out on to the night-time streets of the city on a Saturday, offering hot drinks, biscuits and a listening ear to anyone in need. “We work in association with Lichfield District Council, the police and the door staff who make up the night-time economy. “We are a community service providing a place of peace, a smile, solace and a safe and secure place for anyone to stop and chat.” David West-Mullen

The video was produced by Agate Media:

The group are on the lookout for new volunteers to join them in helping those in the city centre each Saturday. For more details, visit the Late Night Listeners Facebook page.