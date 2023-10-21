Plans for new holiday lodges and glamping pods on land win Elford have been approved.

The development at Model Farm on Peggs Lane will also include the addition of a reception and cafe area plus play areas and parking.

When completed, the project will include 25 glamping pods and lodges.

A planning statement said:

“The proposal will help generate income for the local area and provide new jobs, while adding to the facilities for local residents and to the tourism offer of the area and the wider district. The lodges and glamping pods will increase the available overnight visitor accommodation in line with the needs of the District and the polices in the adopted Local Plan. “The proposed café is designed to appeal to those staying on the site and will provide breakfast, light meals and snacks. It is also intended that walkers, cyclists and horse riders will also use the facility, as the area is connected to the public footpath network and is also popular with these pursuits. “Significant woodland and meadow planting, both as part of the proposal and adjacent to the scheme, is proposed.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.