Burntwood will look to build on an impressive result last time out as they travel to Camp Hill.

The CCE Sportsway side ended Shrewsbury’s unbeaten start at the weekend and will hope for another strong showing this afternoon (21st October).

Burntwood currently sit fifth in the table with 21 points, four places ahead of Camp Hill who have nine points from their opening six fixtures.

Kick-off today is at 3pm.