The work of two artists will be celebrated at an exhibition in Lichfield.

A Fresh Perspective at The Hub at St Mary’s will feature pieces by Jackie Roberts and John Cahoon.

The free exhibition will run from 25th October to 25th November.

Jackie, best known for line drawings of local landmarks, will share some of her abstract paintings and and photographs as part of the showcase.

She said:

“One of the things I like most about abstract art is the creativity it gives other people to see a painting from their own perspective – to see what they want in it and to interpret its meaning in their own way.” Jackie Roberts

John will showcase his work featuring birds in the exhibition.

The Hub’s gallery curator, Douglas Armour, said:

“We are proud to support local artists and the work by Jackie and John work is always popular with customers in our Little Shop at The Hub, so we’re delighted to be able to showcase a bigger range of their artwork in this great exhibition.” Douglas Armour