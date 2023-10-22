A senior Staffordshire Police officer is among the first in the country to be awarded the new King’s Policing Medal.

Deputy Chief Constable Emma Barnett received the honour at a ceremony at Windsor Castle, where she was presented with the medal by Princess Anne.

She was one of just two recipients of the King’s Policing Medal, which were the first handed out since King Charles came to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“It was a fantastic experience and one I will never forget. “It is the proudest moment of my career and I am delighted that I have received the medal while still serving ahead of my retirement at the end of the year. “Princess Anne knew about my career and my national work with victims, so it was incredibly personal and special. “I also got to take my husband, my mum and my niece with me, and they stood close by so really got to see the personal investiture up close. As Windsor Castle was closed to all other visitors during the ceremony, you also get to look round some of the historic rooms and take pictures in the grounds. “Policing has been a wonderful career and I have worked with many, many amazing colleagues. I’ve always aimed to do my best for colleagues and for the public and I hope I have made some difference along the way. “I cannot describe how proud I am and it truly was a most memorable day at Windsor.” Deputy Chief Constable Emma Barnett

Emma is only the third woman in Staffordshire Police to receive either the King’s Police Medal or the Queen’s Policing Medal. In 1968, Superintendent Mary Wright was awarded the latter, as was Chief Constable Jane Sawyers in 2017.