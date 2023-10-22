Free Christmas community events are being held in Burntwood next month.

Burntwood Town Council will hold the first at the junction of Bells Lane and Longfellow Road between 6pm and 7pm on 20th November.

It will feature a visit by Santa, free refreshments, carol singing and the switching on of the Christmas tree lights.

A second event will see a Christmas fair and market held at Sankey’s Corner from 4pm to 7pm on 25th November.

There will be the chance to visit Santa, enjoy free funfair rides and refreshments, sing carols and watch the switch on of the town’s Christmas lights.