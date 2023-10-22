The Liberal Democrats say the withdrawal of Lichfield District Council’s draft Local Plan will not come without risk.

The local authority agreed to ditch the proposed document over concerns around the current housing strategy of urban sprawl.

The Conservative cabinet says it now favours a new settlement approach instead.

But Cllr Paul Ray, leader of the Liberal Democrat group said that while withdrawal would give the council a chance to realign itself with the views of local residents, it would not come without potential problems.

He said:

“Though the public understand the need for more housing, their dissatisfaction is with Conservative government policy which has led to strangling of our public services to support that housing. “So in dealing with that my main concern is that I hope that the plan to withdraw has been fully considered and is not a knee jerk reaction. “The downside is enormous for this council, firstly in terms of cost. “I understand and can see the argument that withdrawing and instead considering a new Local Plan with a new large settlement will give us more control as a planning authority when stipulating schools, GP surgeries, leisure facilities, transport, affordable and social housing. Residents are generally not against new housing, but their concern is the infrastructure to support it. “There is also a risk of judicial reviews being brought by developers with interests in the new Strategic Development Areas in the emerging plan that may be withdrawn. “Lichfield District Council also needs to maintain a five-year housing supply at all times, and has nine years now – but if the process of developing the new Local Plan leads to delay and then falls below five years, we lose control of the planning process and developers can apply for planning permission as they wish.” Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council

At a meeting this week, the Lib Dems sought assurances that the potential risks would be mitigated.

Cllr Miles Trent, who represents the Chadsmead ward, said residents had made their views clear already.

“On the doorsteps in the run-up to the May elections, we heard time and again the complaints about new developments on the edge of the city with insufficient infrastructure. “It seems that this u-turn by the Tories has come rather late in the day – these issues have been raised for a long time, and only now are we seeing that they have been heard by the Conservatives.” Cllr Miles Trent, Lichfield District Council

Fellow Lib Dem representative, Cllr Andrew Rushton, added that the council could not afford to miss the chance to get the Local Plan right this time around.

“We now have the opportunity to reshape and influence decisions which are important to our residents, both urban and rural. “For example, infrastructure and transportation policy, sustainability and a move towards net zero, and the chance to work with housing associations to increase the availability of social and affordable housing.” Cllr Andrew Rushton, Lichfield District Council