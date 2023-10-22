A Lichfield non-profit organisation that works to repurpose unwanted care equipment has been handed a £20,000 boost.

Grace Cares collects pre-loved items and refurbishes them before selling them at a reduced cost to older people.

The initiative has been boosted by the money from the Aviva Brooker Community Fund after being nominated by Prizm Solutions.

Hannah Montgomery, co-founder of Grace Cares, said:

“We’re overwhelmed to receive the top award. “We believe that good social care is fundamental for our country, and we’re super proud of the positive impact we are having already for older people, care workers and the planet. “This money will make a huge difference to what we can achieve as a small non-profit. “Thank you to Prizm Solutions for the nomination, and to the Aviva Broker Community Fund for choosing Grace Cares from the many good causes who applied – we’re beyond delighted.” Hannah Montgomery, Grace Cares