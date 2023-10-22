A petition has been launched against a plan to build 2,900 new homes on land in Lichfield.
The Curborough Brooks development would also see two primary schools, a health hub and a secondary school built if the scheme goes ahead.
The development would occupy land between Streethay, Fradley and Curborough alongside the West Coast Main Line.
It follows approval for hundreds of new homes at the Curborough Lakes site off Watery Lane.
But now a petition has been launched by a former Conservative local election candidate calling for the proposal for thousands of new properties to be scrapped.
Elaine Hutchings said:
“Our wonderful city of Lichfield cannot take any more developments of this size.
“These large developers do not care about the infrastructure or the impact these developments have on the local residents, the wildlife or roads – they just tick boxes to get the planning approved.”Elaine Hutchings
The new development is the latest one earmarked for the stretch of farmland alongside the West Coast Main Line, with the Roman Heights scheme already having been completed in Streethay and work due to to start later this year on the Curborough Lakes site.
But Sarah Milward from IM Properties Developments Limited said the new scheme would help tackle concerns about the impact of housing on local infrastructure.
Sarah Milward, from IM Properties Developments Limited, said the new proposals would have a focus on infrastructure:
“Good placemaking and sustainability are at the heart of Curborough Brooks.
“We understand there is a need in the local community for improved infrastructure and we have been working hard to analyse this need and consider Curborough Brooks is ideally located to help deliver infrastructure and benefits for Lichfield and for generations to come
“Over the past five years, we have been working with Lichfield District Council and Staffordshire County Council collaboratively on the development of land at Curborough Brooks.
“Although we understand the draft Local Plan 2040 is to be withdrawn, as voted upon by Lichfield District Council, we believe the proposals still play a vital role in the growth of Lichfield, delivering new housing and key infrastructure needed.”Sarah Milward
A website has been launched to showcase the proposals, while an online feedback form will be in place on Monday (23rd October).
The online petition can be found here.
I’d be embarrassed to have my name on a petition that has multiple exclamation marks at the end of a sentence, erroneous punctuation, and words which are capitalised for no good reason. If you want to ensure your concerns are heard write directly to local councillors, Lichfield District Council, or even our MP. State your concerns clearly and explain what you would like to be done about them. Read what you’ve written before sending and give thought to whether anyone else will understand it.
The developer’s website says “our aim is to deliver” which is not the same as committing to doing those things. It says they aim to deliver sites for new schools, a Health Hub and other facilities. We should demand the developer is made to commit to building all those things, not only providing sites for some or none of them, and that contracts include severe penalties for not doing so.
Even though she is a failed Conservative candidate, surely Mrs Hutchings should be able to use her extensive influence with the local party and MP to make sure LDC puts up a robust defence against this proposal? We know a lot of people will be against this, we don’t need petitions to tell us just look at the comments on the Lichfield Live stories about it. What we need is those who claim to have influence and who tell us they are committed to change to work to protect the district against such unnecessary and unwanted developments. Whether they are a failed candidate like Mrs Hutchings or a serving councillor, we were promised change after the local elections and here is the perfect chance to show that is possible.