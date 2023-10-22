A petition has been launched against a plan to build 2,900 new homes on land in Lichfield.

The Curborough Brooks development would also see two primary schools, a health hub and a secondary school built if the scheme goes ahead.

The development would occupy land between Streethay, Fradley and Curborough alongside the West Coast Main Line.

It follows approval for hundreds of new homes at the Curborough Lakes site off Watery Lane.

But now a petition has been launched by a former Conservative local election candidate calling for the proposal for thousands of new properties to be scrapped.

Elaine Hutchings said:

“Our wonderful city of Lichfield cannot take any more developments of this size. “These large developers do not care about the infrastructure or the impact these developments have on the local residents, the wildlife or roads – they just tick boxes to get the planning approved.” Elaine Hutchings

The new development is the latest one earmarked for the stretch of farmland alongside the West Coast Main Line, with the Roman Heights scheme already having been completed in Streethay and work due to to start later this year on the Curborough Lakes site.

But Sarah Milward from IM Properties Developments Limited said the new scheme would help tackle concerns about the impact of housing on local infrastructure.

Sarah Milward, from IM Properties Developments Limited, said the new proposals would have a focus on infrastructure:

“Good placemaking and sustainability are at the heart of Curborough Brooks. “We understand there is a need in the local community for improved infrastructure and we have been working hard to analyse this need and consider Curborough Brooks is ideally located to help deliver infrastructure and benefits for Lichfield and for generations to come “Over the past five years, we have been working with Lichfield District Council and Staffordshire County Council collaboratively on the development of land at Curborough Brooks. “Although we understand the draft Local Plan 2040 is to be withdrawn, as voted upon by Lichfield District Council, we believe the proposals still play a vital role in the growth of Lichfield, delivering new housing and key infrastructure needed.” Sarah Milward

A website has been launched to showcase the proposals, while an online feedback form will be in place on Monday (23rd October).

The online petition can be found here.