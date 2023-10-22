Voluntary and community groups across Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to apply for funding to help them deliver their services.

The Voluntary and Community Sector (VCS) programme covers the next three years and is designed to support organisations working with residents to enhance their lives.

A total of £163,000 per year is available, with a minimum award of £1,000 per year for successful applicants. Maximum awards are expected to be £50,000 each year.

Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for community engagement, said:

“We are fortunate to have a wide network of established, committed voluntary and community groups here that are vital to the wellbeing of many people. “Our emerging 2050 Strategy aims to deliver confident, prosperous, active and green communities and the VCS funding programme will provide vital support to the voluntary sector in support of this aim. “We look forward to receiving applications from any organisation that can make an impact and help create a positive legacy for the district.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

The first stage of the application process is an online application form to be submitted by 10th November.

Shortlisted applicants will then be invited to complete a project delivery plan.

An informal online briefing will take place on 3rd November with details on the application process and to ask questions. To register for the meeting email [email protected].