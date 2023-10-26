The line-up has been unveiled for the latest Alter Comedy Club night in Lichfield city centre.

The Hub at St Mary’s will host the popular event on 8th November.

Canadian comic Tony Law will headline, with Jules O’Brian and Joe Wells also on the line-up alongside host Raul Kohli.

The Alter Comedy Club’s producer, Richard Poynton, said:

“We’re so thrilled to bring our unique combination of stellar headline acts, rising comedy stars and ones to watch from the local scene all on the same bill. “November’s show is no exception as we welcome internet sensation Joe Wells fresh from his sold-out Edinburgh Fringe run and TV panel show regular Tony Law. “Birmingham’s own Jules O’Brian is a firm favourite with audiences and Raul Kohli is our host with the most – truly an evening not to be missed.” Richard Poynton

Tickets are £14 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.