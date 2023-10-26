Work to build hundreds of new homes in Lichfield has begun – just days after plans for thousands more were unveiled on neighbouring land.

Redrow Homes has started on the 107-acre Curborough Lakes site off Watery Lane.

When complete, it will see 468 new two, three, four and five bedroom homes built along with a new primary school and retail units.

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director for Redrow Midlands, said:

“It is an exciting moment for us all as we break ground on our newest site at Curborough Lakes. “The development has wonderful amenities nearby in the village, while also benefitting from being close to Lichfield city centre, making it the perfect location for those looking to live in a thriving community that offers the best of both town and country living. “We expect these homes will be very popular.” Elaine Cartwright, Redrow Midlands

The spades went into the ground just days after the proposals for the Curborough Brooks development on an adjacent plot were unveiled.

The scheme would see 2,900 homes, two primary schools, a secondary school and space for a “health hub” created if the IM Properties scheme comes to fruition.

It would be the latest addition to housing on land along the West Coast Main Line following the Roman Heights scheme at Streethay and the Curborough Lakes development.

Details on the Curborough Lakes scheme are available on the Redrow website.