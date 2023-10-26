Work to build hundreds of new homes in Lichfield has begun – just days after plans for thousands more were unveiled on neighbouring land.
Redrow Homes has started on the 107-acre Curborough Lakes site off Watery Lane.
When complete, it will see 468 new two, three, four and five bedroom homes built along with a new primary school and retail units.
Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director for Redrow Midlands, said:
“It is an exciting moment for us all as we break ground on our newest site at Curborough Lakes.
“The development has wonderful amenities nearby in the village, while also benefitting from being close to Lichfield city centre, making it the perfect location for those looking to live in a thriving community that offers the best of both town and country living.
“We expect these homes will be very popular.”Elaine Cartwright, Redrow Midlands
The spades went into the ground just days after the proposals for the Curborough Brooks development on an adjacent plot were unveiled.
The scheme would see 2,900 homes, two primary schools, a secondary school and space for a “health hub” created if the IM Properties scheme comes to fruition.
It would be the latest addition to housing on land along the West Coast Main Line following the Roman Heights scheme at Streethay and the Curborough Lakes development.
Details on the Curborough Lakes scheme are available on the Redrow website.
NO mention of the sewerage works next door or the flooding issue considering it’s called WATERY lane ? I think it’s only kind to tell the whole TRUTH before they accept deposits on these not welcomed houses ?
Hope new owners are made fully aware of the water situation in that area.
How did they get planning permission?
To be fair, it’s not *really* going to be country living once Curborough Lakes get started is it…
Perfectly good farming land lost again! Today’s development tomorrow’s slum.
Not that anybody will be able to afford the eye watering prices these days !!!!!
Clues in the name ,how on earth do they expect to avoid flooding? I’ve heard in some places of “nature reserves” basically ditches for the water being installed for which the new residents will pay an annual charge. What next ? Reclaim the rest of minster pool?
No-one wanted this development in the Curborough area, we opposed it, along with the Council but we were over ruled by the government, who have no idea of local issues. This is why so many planning applications have been turned down over the decades because it isn’t workable. We have a known flooding issue on Watery Lane but homes never flooded to date thankfully. Just putting this in writing, because if local residential properties on Watery Lane, find our homes flooded after this build, we will know that we should have had our concerns listened to and the local council was right to oppose this.
My garden is now full of confused birds, bats, newts and other wildlife, trying to find new homes, following the destruction of the fishing ponds. As if they haven’t had enough to deal with, after HS2 works. If the second build goes ahead, we could well be looking at over 6,000 cars trying to come and go under a small railway bridge and narrow lane. Curborough Floods – You have been warned!