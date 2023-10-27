Bosses at a housing development in Lichfield say interest in new properties being built has been high.

Elan Homes will officially begin selling off plan at The Sidings development off Rotten Row from 3rd November.

Eight properties are being built on the former site of a fitness club. A second phase of the project will see Lorne House converted into apartments.

Tracey Ball, regional sales director for the company, said interest had been high:

“We’ve been receiving enquiries from potential purchasers looking for a new home in Lichfield since we announced the acquisition of the site last autumn. “With only eight new homes available, we’ll be giving priority to those who have registered their interest when the properties are released for sale at the end of the month.” Tracey Ball, Elan Homes

Prices for the new homes will be announced as part of the official launch of sales next month.

For more information about the development visit the Elan Homes website.