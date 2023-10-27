A Burntwood business is celebrating after claiming a top prize in a national awards scheme.

Lesters won Best Packaging of a New Product at the UK Packaging Awards.

It comes after the company completed a project for electric vehicle charge point manufacturer Rolec.

Led by head of design Greg Burton and his three-strong team, Lesters came up with a new solution for the Zura intelligent charger that removed all plastic and optimised for transportation.

Greg said:

“This is a massive moment for our business, especially considering the level of competition we faced from some of the biggest names in our sector.

“It also underlined our ongoing commitment to innovate the world of packaging by pushing design that offers both practical solutions and a great-looking, aesthetically pleasing product that consumers want to buy.

“As a company we have invested more than £200,000 into a new design and prototyping centre and it is really paying off.”

Greg Burton