A developer has been forced to stop work on land near Lichfield over concerns planning permission was not in place.

A Temporary Stop Notice was served by Lichfield District Council at the site off the A51 in Upper Longdon on 13th October.

It was issued after the local authority’s officers were concerned about engineering works taking place.

The measure prevents any further development taking place for 28 days while investigations are carried out. Failure to adhere to it can result in an unlimited fine.

Cllr Alex Farrell, cabinet member for housing and the Local Plan, said:

“Officers will usually work with developers to resolve issues informally. “However, enforcement action is sometimes necessary where no planning permission has been sought in order to protect the Green Belt or the local neighbourhood. “Developers should always check that planning permission has been granted before commencing any work, and if necessary to seek advice from planning officers.” Cllr Alex Farrell, Lichfield District Council