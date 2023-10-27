Venues in Lichfield, Burntwood and Armitage will host free activities to keep kids active during half-term.

Active Lichfield’s Getin2it sports sessions will take place from Monday (30th October) to Friday (3rd November).

Activities include dodgeball, soft archery, multi sports, football and boxing. Sessions are aimed at youngsters aged between seven and 19.

Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for leisure, said:

“A range of activities have been organised for young people to enjoy over the October half-term holiday. “All of them are free, delivered by fully qualified coaches and there is no need to book so please come along and take part.” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council

Full details of times and venues are available at www.activelichfield.co.uk.